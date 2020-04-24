Robert W. Baird Downgrade Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE: GPK] closed the trading session at $12.87 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $12.77, while the highest price level was $13.135. The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.39 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.38 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.68M shares, GPK reached to a volume of 7142186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPK shares is $16.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Graphic Packaging Holding Company is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPK in the course of the last twelve months was 6.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GPK stock trade performance evaluation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.39. With this latest performance, GPK shares gained by 9.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.60 for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.23, while it was recorded at 13.06 for the last single week of trading, and 14.72 for the last 200 days.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.26 and a Gross Margin at +17.78. Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Total Capital for GPK is now 10.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 195.30. Additionally, GPK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] managed to generate an average of $11,489 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.Graphic Packaging Holding Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Graphic Packaging Holding Company posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Graphic Packaging Holding Company go to 16.79%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company [GPK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,742 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GPK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,149,471, which is approximately -0.69% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 17,405,825 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $225.75 million in GPK stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $210.5 million in GPK stock with ownership of nearly -9.233% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Graphic Packaging Holding Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company [NYSE:GPK] by around 27,337,885 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 43,750,282 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 217,445,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 288,533,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GPK stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,977,054 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 13,441,054 shares during the same period.