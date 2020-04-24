Friday, April 24, 2020
Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] Is Currently 3.33 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
0
0

Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE: RAD] traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 3.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.64. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3594875 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rite Aid Corporation stands at 10.80% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.35%.

The market cap for RAD stock reached $947.30 million, with 69.45 million shares outstanding and 53.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.86M shares, RAD reached a trading volume of 3594875 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RAD shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RAD stock is a recommendation set at 3.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Rite Aid Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Rite Aid Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rite Aid Corporation is set at 1.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for RAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.17.

How has RAD stock performed recently?

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.34. With this latest performance, RAD shares dropped by -16.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.65 for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.38, while it was recorded at 13.12 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.05 and a Gross Margin at +20.38. Rite Aid Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.14.

Return on Total Capital for RAD is now 3.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rite Aid Corporation [RAD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 934.87. Additionally, RAD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 860.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.19.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.57.Rite Aid Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rite Aid Corporation posted -0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -100.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RAD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rite Aid Corporation go to -3.69%.

Insider trade positions for Rite Aid Corporation [RAD]

There are presently around $340 million, or 47.60% of RAD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RAD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,124,733, which is approximately 4.387% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,322,536 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.06 million in RAD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $34.66 million in RAD stock with ownership of nearly -0.086% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Rite Aid Corporation [NYSE:RAD] by around 2,342,519 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 3,827,849 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 19,597,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,768,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RAD stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 787,221 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,467,169 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFluor Corporation [FLR] Stock trading around $8.89 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleMarket Analysts see Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] gaining to $67. Time to buy?

