RBC Capital Mkts lifts Aflac Incorporated [AFL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Aflac Incorporated [NYSE: AFL] closed the trading session at $35.04 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.99, while the highest price level was $35.99. The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.76 percent and weekly performance of 0.00 percent. The stock has been moved at -33.16 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.37 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.33 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, AFL reached to a volume of 3205894 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aflac Incorporated [AFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFL shares is $45.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Aflac Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2019, representing the official price target for Aflac Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aflac Incorporated is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for AFL in the course of the last twelve months was 5.51.

AFL stock trade performance evaluation

Aflac Incorporated [AFL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, AFL shares gained by 20.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.86 for Aflac Incorporated [AFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.56, while it was recorded at 35.55 for the last single week of trading, and 49.19 for the last 200 days.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Aflac Incorporated [AFL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aflac Incorporated posted 1.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aflac Incorporated go to 2.18%.

Aflac Incorporated [AFL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,037 million, or 64.80% of AFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,796,643, which is approximately -3.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,013,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.99 billion in AFL stocks shares; and JAPAN POST HOLDINGS CO., LTD., currently with $1.86 billion in AFL stock with ownership of nearly 10.101% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aflac Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 451 institutional holders increased their position in Aflac Incorporated [NYSE:AFL] by around 25,220,048 shares. Additionally, 524 investors decreased positions by around 31,230,755 shares, while 171 investors held positions by with 452,064,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 508,515,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFL stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,255,879 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 5,377,580 shares during the same period.