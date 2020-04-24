Raymond James Downgrade Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ: SNBR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 28.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 33.90%. Over the last 12 months, SNBR stock dropped by -17.84%. The one-year Sleep Number Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.61. The average equity rating for SNBR stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $832.49 million, with 28.03 million shares outstanding and 26.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 645.27K shares, SNBR stock reached a trading volume of 4643195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNBR shares is $27.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNBR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Sleep Number Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Sleep Number Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $38, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on SNBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sleep Number Corporation is set at 3.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for SNBR in the course of the last twelve months was 6.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

SNBR Stock Performance Analysis:

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 33.90. With this latest performance, SNBR shares gained by 20.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.91 for Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.30, while it was recorded at 24.06 for the last single week of trading, and 43.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sleep Number Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.60 and a Gross Margin at +61.94. Sleep Number Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.82.

Return on Total Capital for SNBR is now 43.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 562.33. Additionally, SNBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 137.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.87.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] managed to generate an average of $18,285 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 75.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Sleep Number Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

SNBR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sleep Number Corporation posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 366.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sleep Number Corporation go to 2.20%.

Sleep Number Corporation [SNBR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $720 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNBR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,232,510, which is approximately -1.603% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; DISCIPLINED GROWTH INVESTORS INC /MN, holding 3,584,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.59 million in SNBR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.78 million in SNBR stock with ownership of nearly -4.285% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sleep Number Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in Sleep Number Corporation [NASDAQ:SNBR] by around 2,907,468 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 2,679,193 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 25,646,954 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 31,233,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNBR stock had 37 new institutional investments in for a total of 903,235 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 627,190 shares during the same period.