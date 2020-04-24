Raymond James Downgrade Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE: XAN] slipped around -0.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.42 at the close of the session, down -3.97%. Exantas Capital Corp. stock is now -79.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XAN Stock saw the intraday high of $2.71 and lowest of $2.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.51, which means current price is +154.74% above from all time high which was touched on 02/25/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.13M shares, XAN reached a trading volume of 1954355 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XAN shares is $12.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Exantas Capital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Exantas Capital Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exantas Capital Corp. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for XAN in the course of the last twelve months was 5.53.

How has XAN stock performed recently?

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, XAN shares dropped by -13.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.89 for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.58, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 10.36 for the last 200 days.

Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.03 and a Gross Margin at +93.79. Exantas Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.00.

Return on Total Capital for XAN is now 1.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 336.55. Additionally, XAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 224.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

Earnings analysis for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exantas Capital Corp. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exantas Capital Corp. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Exantas Capital Corp. [XAN]

There are presently around $59 million, or 76.80% of XAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XAN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,258,046, which is approximately 4.124% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; HBK INVESTMENTS L P, holding 2,167,688 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.46 million in XAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.31 million in XAN stock with ownership of nearly 1.658% of the company’s market capitalization.

65 institutional holders increased their position in Exantas Capital Corp. [NYSE:XAN] by around 2,574,627 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,482,748 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 19,162,472 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,219,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XAN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 682,023 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 687,624 shares during the same period.