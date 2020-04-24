NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Stock trading around $21.66 per share: What’s Next?

NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ: NTGR] loss -16.76% or -4.36 points to close at $21.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2342841 shares. It opened the trading session at $23.35, the shares rose to $23.817 and dropped to $21.28, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NTGR points out that the company has recorded -32.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -44.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 420.15K shares, NTGR reached to a volume of 2342841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTGR shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for NETGEAR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for NETGEAR Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on NTGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NETGEAR Inc. is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.51.

Trading performance analysis for NTGR stock

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.49. With this latest performance, NTGR shares gained by 6.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.02, while it was recorded at 24.21 for the last single week of trading, and 26.87 for the last 200 days.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.72 and a Gross Margin at +28.72. NETGEAR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.59.

Return on Total Capital for NTGR is now 4.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.72. Additionally, NTGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.64. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] managed to generate an average of $31,880 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.00.NETGEAR Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NETGEAR Inc. posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.25/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NTGR.

An analysis of insider ownership at NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR]

There are presently around $789 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,846,574, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,174,861 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.61 million in NTGR stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $53.53 million in NTGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.231% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NETGEAR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in NETGEAR Inc. [NASDAQ:NTGR] by around 2,979,362 shares. Additionally, 103 investors decreased positions by around 4,217,606 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 23,137,938 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,334,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTGR stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 292,666 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,428 shares during the same period.