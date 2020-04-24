Moelis & Company [MC] is -7.25% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Moelis & Company [NYSE: MC] slipped around -1.95 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $29.02 at the close of the session, down -6.30%. Moelis & Company stock is now -7.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MC Stock saw the intraday high of $30.78 and lowest of $28.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 41.55, which means current price is +31.25% above from all time high which was touched on 02/06/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 810.09K shares, MC reached a trading volume of 1731620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Moelis & Company [MC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MC shares is $34.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Moelis & Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Moelis & Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $34 to $39, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Outperform rating on MC stock. On July 31, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for MC shares from 42 to 39.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moelis & Company is set at 2.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80.

How has MC stock performed recently?

Moelis & Company [MC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, MC shares gained by 4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.28 for Moelis & Company [MC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.50, while it was recorded at 30.07 for the last single week of trading, and 32.83 for the last 200 days.

Moelis & Company [MC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Earnings analysis for Moelis & Company [MC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Moelis & Company posted 0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.42/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Moelis & Company go to -4.70%.

Insider trade positions for Moelis & Company [MC]

There are presently around $1,435 million, or 93.50% of MC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MC stocks are: KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,312,983, which is approximately -6.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,738,844 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $146.76 million in MC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $132.04 million in MC stock with ownership of nearly 9.811% of the company’s market capitalization.

99 institutional holders increased their position in Moelis & Company [NYSE:MC] by around 5,172,750 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 3,540,335 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 37,629,135 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,342,220 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 973,804 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 979,666 shares during the same period.