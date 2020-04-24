Masco Corporation [MAS] Stock trading around $39.68 per share: What’s Next?

Masco Corporation [NYSE: MAS] gained 1.10% on the last trading session, reaching $39.68 price per share at the time. Masco Corporation represents 257.95 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.24 billion with the latest information. MAS stock price has been found in the range of $39.41 to $40.57.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.10M shares, MAS reached a trading volume of 2985621 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Masco Corporation [MAS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAS shares is $44.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Masco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital dropped their target price from $49 to $41. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Masco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on MAS stock. On April 03, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAS shares from 33 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Masco Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAS in the course of the last twelve months was 19.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for MAS stock

Masco Corporation [MAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, MAS shares gained by 25.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.10 for Masco Corporation [MAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.15, while it was recorded at 39.29 for the last single week of trading, and 42.75 for the last 200 days.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Masco Corporation [MAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.36 and a Gross Margin at +35.17. Masco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.47.

Return on Total Capital for MAS is now 36.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 22.85. Additionally, MAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 59.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Masco Corporation [MAS] managed to generate an average of $28,864 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.29.Masco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Masco Corporation [MAS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Masco Corporation posted 0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Masco Corporation go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Masco Corporation [MAS]

There are presently around $10,342 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,110,134, which is approximately 2.22% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,654,033 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $889.17 million in MAS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $499.91 million in MAS stock with ownership of nearly 0.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Masco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Masco Corporation [NYSE:MAS] by around 19,783,812 shares. Additionally, 317 investors decreased positions by around 21,532,800 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 222,177,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 263,494,092 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAS stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,689,882 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,640,741 shares during the same period.