Market cap of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] reaches 16.46B – now what?

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [NASDAQ: ODFL] gained 10.14% on the last trading session, reaching $141.25 price per share at the time. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. represents 116.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $16.46 billion with the latest information. ODFL stock price has been found in the range of $129.35 to $142.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 939.12K shares, ODFL reached a trading volume of 1644268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ODFL shares is $129.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ODFL stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $153 to $155, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on ODFL stock. On March 17, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for ODFL shares from 190 to 180.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. is set at 8.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ODFL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ODFL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Trading performance analysis for ODFL stock

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.73. With this latest performance, ODFL shares gained by 12.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ODFL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.30 for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.41, while it was recorded at 132.04 for the last single week of trading, and 122.83 for the last 200 days.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.62 and a Gross Margin at +27.20. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.98.

Return on Total Capital for ODFL is now 28.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.62. Additionally, ODFL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL] managed to generate an average of $30,615 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.09.Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. posted 1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.41/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ODFL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. go to 8.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [ODFL]

There are presently around $11,679 million, or 77.80% of ODFL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ODFL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,377,752, which is approximately 14.543% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 10,940,991 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.4 billion in ODFL stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $842.77 million in ODFL stock with ownership of nearly 0.044% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. [NASDAQ:ODFL] by around 9,044,474 shares. Additionally, 217 investors decreased positions by around 9,320,314 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 72,697,401 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 91,062,189 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ODFL stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,795,913 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 759,763 shares during the same period.