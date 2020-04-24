Market cap of GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] reaches 41.29M – now what?

GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GNC] jumped around 0.05 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.46 at the close of the session, up 12.50%. GNC Holdings Inc. stock is now -82.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GNC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.47 and lowest of $0.4091 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.42, which means current price is +21.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, GNC reached a trading volume of 4633824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]?

Jefferies have made an estimate for GNC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2019, representing the official price target for GNC Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Buckingham Research analysts kept a Buy rating on GNC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GNC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNC in the course of the last twelve months was 0.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has GNC stock performed recently?

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.50. With this latest performance, GNC shares dropped by -1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.27 for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0346, while it was recorded at 0.4192 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0250 for the last 200 days.

GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.15 and a Gross Margin at +37.77. GNC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.70.

Return on Total Capital for GNC is now 12.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31,584.70. Additionally, GNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC] managed to generate an average of -$2,832 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.25.GNC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, GNC Holdings Inc. posted 0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.18/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNC.

Insider trade positions for GNC Holdings Inc. [GNC]

There are presently around $18 million, or 55.10% of GNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,714,120, which is approximately -0.023% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,035,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.47 million in GNC stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $2.36 million in GNC stock with ownership of nearly -4.812% of the company’s market capitalization.

52 institutional holders increased their position in GNC Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GNC] by around 4,718,653 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 4,204,835 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 34,587,458 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,510,946 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,779,727 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 714,382 shares during the same period.