Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Edison International [EIX] reaches 20.43B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford
0
0

Must read

Market

Stephens Upgrade Navient Corporation [NAVI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Navient Corporation closed the trading session at $6.60 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.45, while...
Read more
Industry

Prologis Inc. [PLD] Stock trading around $89.00 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Prologis Inc. surged by $0.5 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $89.64 during the day while it...
Read more
Market

RTW Retailwinds Inc. [RTW] Is Currently 23.58 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
RTW Retailwinds Inc. gained 23.58% or 0.05 points to close at $0.27 with a heavy trading volume of 26275868 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Market

Vertical Research Initiated Vistra Energy Corp. [VST]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Vistra Energy Corp. loss -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $17.50 price per share at the time. Vistra Energy Corp. represents 491.16...
Read more

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$0.76. A sum of 2220271 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.67M shares. Edison International shares reached a high of $60.37 and dropped to a low of $58.06 until finishing in the latest session at $58.23.

The one-year EIX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.2. The average equity rating for EIX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $70.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $67 to $72. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2019, representing the official price target for Edison International stock. On March 01, 2019, analysts increased their price target for EIX shares from 63 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 3.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

EIX Stock Performance Analysis:

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.66. With this latest performance, EIX shares gained by 15.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.43 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.34, while it was recorded at 59.50 for the last single week of trading, and 69.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Edison International Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.89 and a Gross Margin at +22.35. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.40.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 6.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.51. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.30. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 138.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $99,250 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.83 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

EIX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Edison International posted 0.63/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.87/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 3.20%.

Edison International [EIX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,318 million, or 92.50% of EIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,907,017, which is approximately 0.569% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 29,562,305 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in EIX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.6 billion in EIX stock with ownership of nearly 4.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

334 institutional holders increased their position in Edison International [NYSE:EIX] by around 33,942,181 shares. Additionally, 258 investors decreased positions by around 24,574,487 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 268,963,378 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,480,046 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EIX stock had 85 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,495,285 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 3,527,363 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCitigroup lifts Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleTeladoc Health Inc. [TDOC] Stock trading around $187.73 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.31

Brandon Evans - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$6.03. A sum of 2339931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Market cap of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. [HIG] reaches 13.31B – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price...
Read more
Companies

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $95

Edison Baldwin - 0
American Electric Power Company Inc. price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 2417176 shares traded at recent session...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -44.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. AIkido Pharma Inc. represents 13.50...
Read more
Industry

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Is Currently 4.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.39 during the day...
Read more
Finance

Automatic Data Processing Inc. [ADP] moved down -2.00: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Automatic Data Processing Inc. traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -2.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $135.92....
Read more
Companies

why NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $255.31

Brandon Evans - 0
NextEra Energy Inc. price plunged by -2.44 percent to reach at -$6.03. A sum of 2339931 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

NETGEAR Inc. [NTGR] Stock trading around $21.66 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
NETGEAR Inc. loss -16.76% or -4.36 points to close at $21.66 with a heavy trading volume of 2342841 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

AIkido Pharma Inc. [AIKI] Revenue clocked in at $0.01 million, down -44.55% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
AIkido Pharma Inc. loss -2.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.73 price per share at the time. AIkido Pharma Inc. represents 13.50...
Read more
Industry

CommScope Holding Company Inc. [COMM] Is Currently 4.85 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
CommScope Holding Company Inc. surged by $0.47 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.39 during the day...
Read more

Popular Category