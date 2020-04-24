Market cap of Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] reaches 1.66B – now what?

Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE: FUN] jumped around 1.39 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.27 at the close of the session, up 5.17%. Cedar Fair L.P. stock is now -49.01% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FUN Stock saw the intraday high of $28.45 and lowest of $26.565 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 64.86, which means current price is +117.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/15/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.03M shares, FUN reached a trading volume of 1828763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUN shares is $44.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Cedar Fair L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 22, 2019, representing the official price target for Cedar Fair L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $60, while B. Riley FBR kept a Buy rating on FUN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cedar Fair L.P. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13.

How has FUN stock performed recently?

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.71. With this latest performance, FUN shares gained by 29.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.43 for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.71, while it was recorded at 26.10 for the last single week of trading, and 48.80 for the last 200 days.

Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.27 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Cedar Fair L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for FUN is now 16.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,903.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. Additionally, FUN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN] managed to generate an average of $66,293 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Cedar Fair L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cedar Fair L.P. posted -1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cedar Fair L.P. go to 6.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cedar Fair L.P. [FUN]

There are presently around $770 million, or 52.50% of FUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUN stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 4,108,605, which is approximately -8.781% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 4,008,472 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.75 million in FUN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $93.82 million in FUN stock with ownership of nearly 7.186% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cedar Fair L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 98 institutional holders increased their position in Cedar Fair L.P. [NYSE:FUN] by around 3,091,994 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 4,098,946 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 21,464,091 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,655,031 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUN stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,651,242 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 1,799,132 shares during the same period.