Market Analysts see Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.69% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.98%. Over the last 12 months, PRTY stock dropped by -95.37%. The one-year Party City Holdco Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.0. The average equity rating for PRTY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $34.83 million, with 96.75 million shares outstanding and 86.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, PRTY stock reached a trading volume of 3975443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

PRTY Stock Performance Analysis:

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.98. With this latest performance, PRTY shares dropped by -38.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -94.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.96 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1488, while it was recorded at 0.3898 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4863 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Party City Holdco Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.67.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 484.06. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$29,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

PRTY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 9.40%.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $27 million, or 81.20% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 7,951,931, which is approximately 131.834% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 7,665,774 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.93 million in PRTY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.04 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly 16.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

80 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 34,423,241 shares. Additionally, 64 investors decreased positions by around 35,255,259 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 978,700 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,657,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,657,088 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 20,526,117 shares during the same period.