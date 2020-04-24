Market Analysts see O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] gaining to $435. Time to buy?

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: ORLY] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $374.53 price per share at the time. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. represents 75.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $28.35 billion with the latest information. ORLY stock price has been found in the range of $366.18 to $389.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, ORLY reached a trading volume of 1583572 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORLY shares is $367.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $400 to $360. The new note on the price target was released on April 02, 2020, representing the official price target for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $430 to $357, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on ORLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is set at 21.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 71.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORLY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.10.

Trading performance analysis for ORLY stock

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.86. With this latest performance, ORLY shares gained by 35.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.91 for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 347.84, while it was recorded at 369.65 for the last single week of trading, and 396.20 for the last 200 days.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.94 and a Gross Margin at +50.52. O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.70.

Return on Total Capital for ORLY is now 38.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 370.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,475.28. Additionally, ORLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 93.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,395.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 88.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY] managed to generate an average of $16,929 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 35.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.04.O’Reilly Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. posted 4.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.67/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O’Reilly Automotive Inc. go to 12.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [ORLY]

There are presently around $23,479 million, or 88.00% of ORLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,908,522, which is approximately 1.108% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,828,499 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in ORLY stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $1.35 billion in ORLY stock with ownership of nearly -7.722% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 425 institutional holders increased their position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:ORLY] by around 4,682,312 shares. Additionally, 406 investors decreased positions by around 4,919,323 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 54,155,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 63,757,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORLY stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,284,366 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 534,155 shares during the same period.