Market Analysts see Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] gaining to $120. Time to buy?

Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ: EA] loss -0.10% or -0.11 points to close at $114.46 with a heavy trading volume of 2718768 shares. It opened the trading session at $114.70, the shares rose to $116.63 and dropped to $113.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for EA points out that the company has recorded 21.38% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -33.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, EA reached to a volume of 2718768 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EA shares is $119.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EA stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Electronic Arts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Electronic Arts Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $120 to $114, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on EA stock. On February 03, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EA shares from 130 to 110.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Electronic Arts Inc. is set at 5.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for EA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.80.

Trading performance analysis for EA stock

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.08. With this latest performance, EA shares gained by 21.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.57 for Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.08, while it was recorded at 114.57 for the last single week of trading, and 100.32 for the last 200 days.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.32 and a Gross Margin at +72.73. Electronic Arts Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.66.

Return on Total Capital for EA is now 16.82, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.65. Additionally, EA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 18.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 15.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Electronic Arts Inc. [EA] managed to generate an average of $105,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.79 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.Electronic Arts Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Electronic Arts Inc. posted 1.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 33.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Electronic Arts Inc. go to 9.15%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Electronic Arts Inc. [EA]

There are presently around $30,357 million, or 95.30% of EA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,558,654, which is approximately -0.206% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,995,517 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.18 billion in EA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.52 billion in EA stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Electronic Arts Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 479 institutional holders increased their position in Electronic Arts Inc. [NASDAQ:EA] by around 25,002,629 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 29,537,436 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 210,424,225 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 264,964,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EA stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,909,897 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,320,140 shares during the same period.