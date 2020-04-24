Market Analysts see Brinker International Inc. [EAT] falling to $15. Time to buy?

Brinker International Inc. [NYSE: EAT] traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -4.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.68. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3087717 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Brinker International Inc. stands at 9.95% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.15%.

The market cap for EAT stock reached $589.72 million, with 37.61 million shares outstanding and 36.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.39M shares, EAT reached a trading volume of 3087717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brinker International Inc. [EAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAT shares is $27.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Brinker International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Brinker International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $49 to $54, while Loop Capital kept a Buy rating on EAT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brinker International Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAT in the course of the last twelve months was 5.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has EAT stock performed recently?

Brinker International Inc. [EAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.14. With this latest performance, EAT shares gained by 13.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.82 for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.16, while it was recorded at 15.64 for the last single week of trading, and 37.01 for the last 200 days.

Brinker International Inc. [EAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brinker International Inc. [EAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.66. Brinker International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.81.

Return on Total Capital for EAT is now 35.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Additionally, EAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 277.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 93.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brinker International Inc. [EAT] managed to generate an average of $2,759 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 52.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.39.Brinker International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Brinker International Inc. posted 1.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brinker International Inc. go to -11.91%.

Insider trade positions for Brinker International Inc. [EAT]

There are presently around $692 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,585,169, which is approximately -9.99% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,570,035 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.99 million in EAT stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $51.01 million in EAT stock with ownership of nearly 15.973% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brinker International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Brinker International Inc. [NYSE:EAT] by around 2,376,453 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 7,162,831 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 32,616,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,155,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 650,091 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 1,812,510 shares during the same period.