Market Analysts see Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: ATRA] closed the trading session at $8.56 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.38, while the highest price level was $9.80. The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.03 percent and weekly performance of 4.14 percent. The stock has been moved at -34.15 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -8.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -39.03 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 763.77K shares, ATRA reached to a volume of 1873005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATRA shares is $28.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATRA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $43 to $22. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2019, representing the official price target for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14 to $9, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on ATRA stock. On September 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ATRA shares from 32 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. is set at 0.96 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.49.

ATRA stock trade performance evaluation

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.14. With this latest performance, ATRA shares dropped by -8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.90, while it was recorded at 8.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for ATRA is now -91.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -90.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -79.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.49. Additionally, ATRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] managed to generate an average of -$740,397 per employee.Atara Biotherapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. posted -1.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.51/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATRA.

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [ATRA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $497 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATRA stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 8,308,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, holding 4,958,431 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.61 million in ATRA stocks shares; and REDMILE GROUP, LLC, currently with $38.07 million in ATRA stock with ownership of nearly 2.851% of the company’s market capitalization.

67 institutional holders increased their position in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:ATRA] by around 6,391,765 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,758,034 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 49,555,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,705,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATRA stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,303,407 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,954,130 shares during the same period.