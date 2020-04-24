Loop Capital lifts Amphenol Corporation [APH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] gained 2.83% on the last trading session, reaching $83.98 price per share at the time. Amphenol Corporation represents 297.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.96 billion with the latest information. APH stock price has been found in the range of $82.614 to $86.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.17M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 2900421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amphenol Corporation [APH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $92.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $110, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.06. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 26.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for APH stock

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.86. With this latest performance, APH shares gained by 13.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.98 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 83.99, while it was recorded at 81.61 for the last single week of trading, and 95.04 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.99 and a Gross Margin at +31.80. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.04.

Return on Total Capital for APH is now 20.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.01. Additionally, APH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amphenol Corporation [APH] managed to generate an average of $15,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.66 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amphenol Corporation posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.93/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $23,306 million, or 98.60% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 39,478,723, which is approximately 0.935% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 33,149,425 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly -3.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amphenol Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 351 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 13,315,989 shares. Additionally, 294 investors decreased positions by around 10,774,175 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 261,276,029 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 285,366,193 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,088,754 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,378,892 shares during the same period.