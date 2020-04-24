JP Morgan Upgrade Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE: TSN] closed the trading session at $60.90 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $58.94, while the highest price level was $61.45. The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.11 percent and weekly performance of 0.03 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.52 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -30.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, TSN reached to a volume of 2882990 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSN shares is $84.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tyson Foods Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Tyson Foods Inc. stock. On May 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for TSN shares from 74 to 96.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tyson Foods Inc. is set at 3.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSN in the course of the last twelve months was 29.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

TSN stock trade performance evaluation

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.03. With this latest performance, TSN shares gained by 1.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.01 for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.04, while it was recorded at 61.79 for the last single week of trading, and 80.18 for the last 200 days.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.95 and a Gross Margin at +12.03. Tyson Foods Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.77.

Return on Total Capital for TSN is now 12.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.73. Additionally, TSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] managed to generate an average of $14,340 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.36.Tyson Foods Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tyson Foods Inc. posted 1.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tyson Foods Inc. go to 9.70%.

Tyson Foods Inc. [TSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,167 million, or 89.60% of TSN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,025,156, which is approximately 1.124% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 27,505,162 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in TSN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.32 billion in TSN stock with ownership of nearly 2.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tyson Foods Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 405 institutional holders increased their position in Tyson Foods Inc. [NYSE:TSN] by around 22,698,240 shares. Additionally, 369 investors decreased positions by around 22,669,117 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 207,755,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,122,743 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSN stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,763,137 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 3,424,406 shares during the same period.