JP Morgan lifts Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE: SAVE] loss -1.09% on the last trading session, reaching $11.80 price per share at the time. Spirit Airlines Inc. represents 74.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $877.92 million with the latest information. SAVE stock price has been found in the range of $11.73 to $12.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.36M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 5340786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $24.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Spirit Airlines Inc. stock. On February 27, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SAVE shares from 57 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc. is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAVE in the course of the last twelve months was 4.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for SAVE stock

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.79. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -12.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.70 for Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.43, while it was recorded at 12.56 for the last single week of trading, and 35.06 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.55 and a Gross Margin at +17.57. Spirit Airlines Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.75.

Return on Total Capital for SAVE is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.34. Additionally, SAVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE] managed to generate an average of $37,509 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 53.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.Spirit Airlines Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc. posted 0.84/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.84/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Airlines Inc. go to 11.75%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Spirit Airlines Inc. [SAVE]

There are presently around $819 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,267,116, which is approximately 0.253% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,262,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.71 million in SAVE stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $61.18 million in SAVE stock with ownership of nearly 8.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

132 institutional holders increased their position in Spirit Airlines Inc. [NYSE:SAVE] by around 9,634,107 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 8,843,709 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 50,188,823 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,666,639 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,028,392 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,089,262 shares during the same period.