International Paper Company [IP] Stock trading around $30.54 per share: What’s Next?

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] jumped around 0.57 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.54 at the close of the session, up 1.90%. International Paper Company stock is now -33.68% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IP Stock saw the intraday high of $30.99 and lowest of $30.23 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.64, which means current price is +15.77% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, IP reached a trading volume of 3373077 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about International Paper Company [IP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $39.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2019, representing the official price target for International Paper Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 8.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has IP stock performed recently?

International Paper Company [IP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.49 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.14, while it was recorded at 30.65 for the last single week of trading, and 40.74 for the last 200 days.

International Paper Company [IP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for International Paper Company [IP]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, International Paper Company posted 1.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.91/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 3.27%.

Insider trade positions for International Paper Company [IP]

There are presently around $9,843 million, or 85.30% of IP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,838,540, which is approximately 18.621% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,923,631 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.14 billion in IP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $727.92 million in IP stock with ownership of nearly -3.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

412 institutional holders increased their position in International Paper Company [NYSE:IP] by around 23,891,192 shares. Additionally, 413 investors decreased positions by around 17,873,620 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 286,674,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 328,439,735 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IP stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,949,454 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,816,421 shares during the same period.