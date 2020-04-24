Instinet slashes price target on Under Armour Inc. [UA] – find out why.

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UA] gained 2.10% on the last trading session, reaching $8.74 price per share at the time. UA stock price has been found in the range of $8.58 to $8.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.16M shares, UA reached a trading volume of 1831671 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Under Armour Inc. [UA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UA shares is $17.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UA stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Instinet have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on February 27, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on February 14, 2017, representing the official price target for Under Armour Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $33 to $28, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on UA stock. On October 26, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for UA shares from 49 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.74 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84.

Trading performance analysis for UA stock

Under Armour Inc. [UA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.55. With this latest performance, UA shares gained by 9.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.91 for Under Armour Inc. [UA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.21, while it was recorded at 8.67 for the last single week of trading, and 16.38 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Under Armour Inc. [UA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.06 and a Gross Margin at +46.51. Under Armour Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.76.

Return on Total Capital for UA is now 6.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.05. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 60.43. Additionally, UA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 37.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 54.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Under Armour Inc. [UA] managed to generate an average of $5,618 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.

Under Armour Inc. [UA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Under Armour Inc. posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 21.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Under Armour Inc. [UA]

There are presently around $1,398 million, or 73.05% of UA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 31,812,334, which is approximately 0.21% of the company’s market cap and around 15.29% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,490,423 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.52 million in UA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $106.98 million in UA stock with ownership of nearly 0.266% of the company’s market capitalization.

172 institutional holders increased their position in Under Armour Inc. [NYSE:UA] by around 18,814,298 shares. Additionally, 179 investors decreased positions by around 12,744,733 shares, while 117 investors held positions by with 131,808,906 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,367,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UA stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,938,473 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 938,537 shares during the same period.