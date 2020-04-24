Guggenheim lifts Amgen Inc. [AMGN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ: AMGN] jumped around 3.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $232.49 at the close of the session, up 1.40%. Amgen Inc. stock is now -3.56% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMGN Stock saw the intraday high of $235.65 and lowest of $228.8801 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 244.99, which means current price is +31.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/16/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, AMGN reached a trading volume of 3225775 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amgen Inc. [AMGN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMGN shares is $244.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Amgen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Amgen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $255, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMGN stock. On March 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for AMGN shares from 245 to 250.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amgen Inc. is set at 9.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMGN in the course of the last twelve months was 27.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has AMGN stock performed recently?

Amgen Inc. [AMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.69. With this latest performance, AMGN shares gained by 14.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.43 for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.23, while it was recorded at 232.82 for the last single week of trading, and 211.77 for the last 200 days.

Amgen Inc. [AMGN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amgen Inc. [AMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.15 and a Gross Margin at +81.27. Amgen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.71.

Return on Total Capital for AMGN is now 22.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 70.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 314.60. Additionally, AMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 75.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 282.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amgen Inc. [AMGN] managed to generate an average of $335,128 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Amgen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amgen Inc. posted 3.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.48/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amgen Inc. go to 6.73%.

Insider trade positions for Amgen Inc. [AMGN]

There are presently around $104,792 million, or 80.60% of AMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 48,471,525, which is approximately 0.271% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,256,497 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.61 billion in AMGN stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $8.1 billion in AMGN stock with ownership of nearly 5.189% of the company’s market capitalization.

940 institutional holders increased their position in Amgen Inc. [NASDAQ:AMGN] by around 19,449,638 shares. Additionally, 934 investors decreased positions by around 25,285,204 shares, while 276 investors held positions by with 412,292,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 457,027,666 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMGN stock had 244 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,355,506 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 1,353,414 shares during the same period.