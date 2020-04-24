Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] Revenue clocked in at $5.78 billion, down -38.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE: BEN] loss -1.67% on the last trading session, reaching $15.86 price per share at the time. Franklin Resources Inc. represents 493.35 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.82 billion with the latest information. BEN stock price has been found in the range of $15.705 to $16.59.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, BEN reached a trading volume of 4032162 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEN shares is $16.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Franklin Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Franklin Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $28, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on BEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Franklin Resources Inc. is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.11.

Trading performance analysis for BEN stock

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.85. With this latest performance, BEN shares dropped by -4.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.75 for Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.39, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 25.83 for the last 200 days.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.84 and a Gross Margin at +66.65. Franklin Resources Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.61.

Return on Total Capital for BEN is now 12.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.55. Additionally, BEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.15. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN] managed to generate an average of $123,417 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Franklin Resources Inc. posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Franklin Resources Inc. go to -10.51%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Franklin Resources Inc. [BEN]

There are presently around $3,907 million, or 50.90% of BEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,129,484, which is approximately -0.263% of the company’s market cap and around 21.50% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 24,478,938 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $394.85 million in BEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $382.89 million in BEN stock with ownership of nearly 3.27% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Franklin Resources Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in Franklin Resources Inc. [NYSE:BEN] by around 17,668,578 shares. Additionally, 283 investors decreased positions by around 23,148,233 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 201,402,962 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 242,219,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEN stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,128,748 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 2,888,976 shares during the same period.