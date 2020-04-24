Friday, April 24, 2020
For UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH], Deutsche Bank sees a rise to $308. What next?

By Brandon Evans
UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] closed the trading session at $285.33 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $278.54, while the highest price level was $288.46. The stocks have a year to date performance of -2.94 percent and weekly performance of -4.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 14.37 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 29.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.21M shares, UNH reached to a volume of 4400212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $318.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2019, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $300 to $235, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on UNH stock. On September 30, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for UNH shares from 292 to 249.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 16.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.39.

UNH stock trade performance evaluation

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.39. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 29.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 263.85, while it was recorded at 281.85 for the last single week of trading, and 260.17 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.13. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.71.

Return on Total Capital for UNH is now 20.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.32, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 70.60. Additionally, UNH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.38, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 63.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] managed to generate an average of $42,582 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UnitedHealth Group Incorporated posted 3.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.45/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 12.47%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $231,281 million, or 89.80% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,152,945, which is approximately 3.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 68,150,504 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.88 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $15.67 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -0.666% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,069 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 46,318,045 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 36,001,939 shares, while 205 investors held positions by with 752,570,084 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 834,890,068 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 270 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,097,409 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 4,882,275 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] Revenue clocked in at $8.47 billion, down -43.00% YTD: What’s Next?
Next articleCredit Suisse slashes price target on Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] – find out why.

