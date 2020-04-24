Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] moved down -2.09: Why It’s Important

Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE: DRI] traded at a low on 04/23/20, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.87. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4050171 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Darden Restaurants Inc. stands at 5.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.02%.

The market cap for DRI stock reached $8.19 billion, with 122.51 million shares outstanding and 120.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.50M shares, DRI reached a trading volume of 4050171 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRI shares is $69.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRI stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Darden Restaurants Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Darden Restaurants Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darden Restaurants Inc. is set at 6.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

How has DRI stock performed recently?

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.33. With this latest performance, DRI shares gained by 24.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.40 for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 74.54, while it was recorded at 64.73 for the last single week of trading, and 106.53 for the last 200 days.

Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.69 and a Gross Margin at +17.63. Darden Restaurants Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.44.

Return on Total Capital for DRI is now 24.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.82. Additionally, DRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI] managed to generate an average of $3,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 98.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.Darden Restaurants Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darden Restaurants Inc. posted 1.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.73/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darden Restaurants Inc. go to -3.88%.

Insider trade positions for Darden Restaurants Inc. [DRI]

There are presently around $7,490 million, or 95.50% of DRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,285,689, which is approximately -4.174% of the company’s market cap and around 0.26% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,819,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $943.9 million in DRI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $394.14 million in DRI stock with ownership of nearly -1.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

347 institutional holders increased their position in Darden Restaurants Inc. [NYSE:DRI] by around 12,248,319 shares. Additionally, 340 investors decreased positions by around 14,381,298 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 83,034,224 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,663,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRI stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,376,391 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 1,712,939 shares during the same period.