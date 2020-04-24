Credit Suisse slashes price target on Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] – find out why.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: TW] surged by $1.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $53.77 during the day while it closed the day at $52.52. Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock has also loss -1.20% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TW stock has inclined by 16.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.26% and gained 13.31% year-on date.

The market cap for TW stock reached $11.46 billion, with 218.13 million shares outstanding and 62.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 930.91K shares, TW reached a trading volume of 4264781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TW shares is $50.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 16, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $52 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on November 20, 2019, representing the official price target for Tradeweb Markets Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $47 to $49, while UBS kept a Buy rating on TW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tradeweb Markets Inc. is set at 3.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for TW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TW in the course of the last twelve months was 42.32.

TW stock trade performance evaluation

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.20. With this latest performance, TW shares gained by 30.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.09 for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.99, while it was recorded at 51.86 for the last single week of trading, and 44.70 for the last 200 days.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.47. Tradeweb Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for TW is now 4.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.92. Additionally, TW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] managed to generate an average of $91,152 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.03 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tradeweb Markets Inc. posted 0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.23/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tradeweb Markets Inc. go to 15.67%.

Tradeweb Markets Inc. [TW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,348 million, or 93.10% of TW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TW stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 6,804,340, which is approximately 110.385% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,736,754 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $294.01 million in TW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $194.99 million in TW stock with ownership of nearly 20.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Tradeweb Markets Inc. [NASDAQ:TW] by around 27,258,023 shares. Additionally, 68 investors decreased positions by around 5,466,374 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 32,597,526 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,321,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TW stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,241,139 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,221,212 shares during the same period.