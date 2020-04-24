Cowen slashes price target on Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] – find out why.

Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE: CARR] closed the trading session at $15.72 on 04/23/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.61, while the highest price level was $15.92. The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.00 percent and weekly performance of 21.96 percent. The stock has performed 34.36 percent around the most recent 30 days.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.96M shares, CARR reached to a volume of 12160836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARR shares is $20.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Carrier Global Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Carrier Global Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Sector Perform rating on CARR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Carrier Global Corporation is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.73.

CARR stock trade performance evaluation

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.38 and a Gross Margin at +29.32. Carrier Global Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.37.

Return on Total Capital for CARR is now 16.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, CARR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Carrier Global Corporation [CARR] managed to generate an average of $40,201 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.65 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.84.

Carrier Global Corporation [CARR]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Carrier Global Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 979 institutional holders increased their position in Carrier Global Corporation [NYSE:CARR] by around 36,203,873 shares. Additionally, 923 investors decreased positions by around 36,371,946 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 635,885,999 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 708,461,818 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARR stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,144,324 shares, while 157 institutional investors sold positions of 7,663,938 shares during the same period.