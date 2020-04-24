Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Is Currently -1.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ: COST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.30% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.03%. Over the last 12 months, COST stock rose by 23.17%. The one-year Costco Wholesale Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.71. The average equity rating for COST stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.99 billion, with 442.02 million shares outstanding and 440.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, COST stock reached a trading volume of 2609639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COST shares is $323.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COST stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Costco Wholesale Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Costco Wholesale Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Costco Wholesale Corporation is set at 10.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for COST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for COST in the course of the last twelve months was 44.00 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

COST Stock Performance Analysis:

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.03. With this latest performance, COST shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.99 for Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 303.25, while it was recorded at 309.23 for the last single week of trading, and 295.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Costco Wholesale Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.16 and a Gross Margin at +12.98. Costco Wholesale Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for COST is now 22.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.52. Additionally, COST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] managed to generate an average of $14,406 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 95.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.54.Costco Wholesale Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

COST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Costco Wholesale Corporation posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.82/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Costco Wholesale Corporation go to 6.65%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation [COST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $96,266 million, or 71.70% of COST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,114,347, which is approximately 0.931% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,708,563 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.88 billion in COST stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.71 billion in COST stock with ownership of nearly 0.51% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Costco Wholesale Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,031 institutional holders increased their position in Costco Wholesale Corporation [NASDAQ:COST] by around 14,059,495 shares. Additionally, 755 investors decreased positions by around 17,327,940 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 279,731,425 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 311,118,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COST stock had 219 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,520,069 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 473,066 shares during the same period.