Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] fell -24.13% so far this year. What now?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE: CDAY] slipped around -0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $51.50 at the close of the session, down -0.37%. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock is now -24.13% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CDAY Stock saw the intraday high of $52.04 and lowest of $49.24 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 79.11, which means current price is +34.11% above from all time high which was touched on 02/05/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.53M shares, CDAY reached a trading volume of 1698721 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDAY shares is $64.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $63 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $65 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on CDAY stock. On March 26, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CDAY shares from 75 to 51.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is set at 3.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 227.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has CDAY stock performed recently?

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.69. With this latest performance, CDAY shares gained by 3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.19 for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.83, while it was recorded at 52.10 for the last single week of trading, and 57.35 for the last 200 days.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.53 and a Gross Margin at +50.73. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.55.

Return on Total Capital for CDAY is now 3.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.04. Additionally, CDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY] managed to generate an average of $15,705 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. go to 21.56%.

Insider trade positions for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [CDAY]

There are presently around $6,341 million, or 88.10% of CDAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CDAY stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 21,157,759, which is approximately 16.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 12,434,172 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $642.72 million in CDAY stocks shares; and THOMAS H LEE PARTNERS LP, currently with $640.86 million in CDAY stock with ownership of nearly -33.627% of the company’s market capitalization.

147 institutional holders increased their position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. [NYSE:CDAY] by around 25,255,521 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 17,326,107 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 80,090,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,671,680 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CDAY stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,754,618 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,543,120 shares during the same period.