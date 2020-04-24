Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] stock Reiterated by Maxim Group analyst, price target now $12

Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: SAVA] surged by $1.77 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $7.57 during the day while it closed the day at $7.31. Cassava Sciences Inc. stock has also gained 28.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SAVA stock has declined by -5.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 564.55% and gained 40.58% year-on date.

The market cap for SAVA stock reached $175.37 million, with 23.99 million shares outstanding and 21.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.14M shares, SAVA reached a trading volume of 5400891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Cassava Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cassava Sciences Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

SAVA stock trade performance evaluation

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.92. With this latest performance, SAVA shares gained by 67.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 564.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 546.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.15 for Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.39, while it was recorded at 5.89 for the last single week of trading, and 3.40 for the last 200 days.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for SAVA is now -46.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.41. Additionally, SAVA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA] managed to generate an average of -$514,556 per employee.Cassava Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.80 and a Current Ratio set at 16.80.

Cassava Sciences Inc. [SAVA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 19.60% of SAVA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SAVA stocks are: BLEICHROEDER LP with ownership of 1,739,540, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.10% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,015,759 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.63 million in SAVA stocks shares; and CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $2.5 million in SAVA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

19 institutional holders increased their position in Cassava Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:SAVA] by around 2,941,297 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 174,393 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,477,277 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,592,967 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SAVA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,592,303 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 39,906 shares during the same period.