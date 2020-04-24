BTIG Research lifts Etsy Inc. [ETSY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained 0.16% on the last trading session, reaching $62.85 price per share at the time. Etsy Inc. represents 118.39 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.44 billion with the latest information. ETSY stock price has been found in the range of $61.78 to $63.40.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 1983884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Etsy Inc. [ETSY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $57.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Etsy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $64 to $45. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Etsy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $61 to $41, while ROTH Capital kept a Neutral rating on ETSY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 36.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.90.

Trading performance analysis for ETSY stock

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.24. With this latest performance, ETSY shares gained by 64.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.30 for Etsy Inc. [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.24, while it was recorded at 62.62 for the last single week of trading, and 51.54 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Etsy Inc. [ETSY] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.32 and a Gross Margin at +66.88. Etsy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Total Capital for ETSY is now 9.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.75, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 214.80. Additionally, ETSY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 211.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 67.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] managed to generate an average of $77,334 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.67.Etsy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc. posted 0.24/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 71.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc. go to 21.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

There are presently around $7,266 million, or 99.70% of ETSY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,515,991, which is approximately -0.069% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,905,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $684.3 million in ETSY stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $356.5 million in ETSY stock with ownership of nearly -21.816% of the company’s market capitalization.

213 institutional holders increased their position in Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY] by around 25,484,207 shares. Additionally, 205 investors decreased positions by around 27,824,401 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 62,490,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,799,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ETSY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,749,919 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 10,972,353 shares during the same period.