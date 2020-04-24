BofA/Merrill Upgrade Phillips 66 [PSX]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Phillips 66 [NYSE: PSX] traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 3.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $59.97. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3417261 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Phillips 66 stands at 6.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.27%.

The market cap for PSX stock reached $27.70 billion, with 461.88 million shares outstanding and 436.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.65M shares, PSX reached a trading volume of 3417261 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Phillips 66 [PSX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSX shares is $85.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Phillips 66 shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $73 to $67. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $110 to $73, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 is set at 4.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.49.

How has PSX stock performed recently?

Phillips 66 [PSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.03. With this latest performance, PSX shares gained by 31.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Phillips 66 [PSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 63.50, while it was recorded at 58.52 for the last single week of trading, and 94.95 for the last 200 days.

Phillips 66 [PSX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 [PSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.00 and a Gross Margin at +4.95. Phillips 66’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.86.

Return on Total Capital for PSX is now 8.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 [PSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.28. Additionally, PSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 48.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Phillips 66 [PSX] managed to generate an average of $211,724 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Phillips 66’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Phillips 66 [PSX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.34/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 go to 1.50%.

Insider trade positions for Phillips 66 [PSX]

There are presently around $17,994 million, or 72.00% of PSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,321,650, which is approximately 0.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,410,948 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.77 billion in PSX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.32 billion in PSX stock with ownership of nearly -0.374% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 [NYSE:PSX] by around 24,046,770 shares. Additionally, 690 investors decreased positions by around 24,972,181 shares, while 194 investors held positions by with 260,258,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 309,277,056 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSX stock had 180 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,342,703 shares, while 128 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,258 shares during the same period.