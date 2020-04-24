BofA/Merrill lifts First Solar Inc. [FSLR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ: FSLR] surged by $2.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $42.435 during the day while it closed the day at $42.29. First Solar Inc. stock has also gained 5.33% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSLR stock has declined by -18.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -24.78% and lost -24.43% year-on date.

The market cap for FSLR stock reached $4.56 billion, with 107.94 million shares outstanding and 74.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, FSLR reached a trading volume of 1837531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Solar Inc. [FSLR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLR shares is $56.77 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for First Solar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for First Solar Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on FSLR stock. On February 21, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for FSLR shares from 75 to 60.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Solar Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.05.

FSLR stock trade performance evaluation

First Solar Inc. [FSLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, FSLR shares gained by 25.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -31.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.25 for First Solar Inc. [FSLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.43, while it was recorded at 40.98 for the last single week of trading, and 53.94 for the last 200 days.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Solar Inc. [FSLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.02 and a Gross Margin at +17.88. First Solar Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.75.

Return on Total Capital for FSLR is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.03. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.68. Additionally, FSLR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Solar Inc. [FSLR] managed to generate an average of -$17,414 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.First Solar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Solar Inc. [FSLR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Solar Inc. posted -0.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.14/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -357.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Solar Inc. go to 27.60%.

First Solar Inc. [FSLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,656 million, or 67.70% of FSLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FSLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,495,600, which is approximately 5.518% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,016,342 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $282.27 million in FSLR stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $185.14 million in FSLR stock with ownership of nearly -1.268% of the company’s market capitalization.

217 institutional holders increased their position in First Solar Inc. [NASDAQ:FSLR] by around 6,675,326 shares. Additionally, 157 investors decreased positions by around 7,243,599 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 52,110,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,029,266 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FSLR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 943,025 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 4,094,775 shares during the same period.