BMO Capital Markets Initiated Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: XEL] loss -1.44% or -0.94 points to close at $64.38 with a heavy trading volume of 3032668 shares. It opened the trading session at $64.89, the shares rose to $65.43 and dropped to $63.40, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XEL points out that the company has recorded 0.26% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -38.21% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, XEL reached to a volume of 3032668 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XEL shares is $65.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Xcel Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2020, representing the official price target for Xcel Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $59, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on XEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xcel Energy Inc. is set at 3.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for XEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

Trading performance analysis for XEL stock

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.33. With this latest performance, XEL shares gained by 19.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.34 for Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.02, while it was recorded at 64.92 for the last single week of trading, and 63.40 for the last 200 days.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.14. Xcel Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.90.

Return on Total Capital for XEL is now 6.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 155.06. Additionally, XEL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.95. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL] managed to generate an average of $121,707 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Xcel Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xcel Energy Inc. posted 0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.62/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xcel Energy Inc. go to 6.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Xcel Energy Inc. [XEL]

There are presently around $26,642 million, or 79.10% of XEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,734,215, which is approximately -0.891% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 48,497,347 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.17 billion in XEL stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $2.53 billion in XEL stock with ownership of nearly -1.731% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xcel Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 398 institutional holders increased their position in Xcel Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:XEL] by around 25,926,323 shares. Additionally, 335 investors decreased positions by around 22,929,737 shares, while 167 investors held positions by with 359,008,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 407,864,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XEL stock had 96 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,133,172 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,469,847 shares during the same period.