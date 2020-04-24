Friday, April 24, 2020
BMO Capital Markets Initiated Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans
Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE: D] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.49%. Over the last 12 months, D stock rose by 0.81%. The one-year Dominion Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for D stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $65.89 billion, with 856.74 million shares outstanding and 835.65 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.31M shares, D stock reached a trading volume of 2529092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dominion Energy Inc. [D]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for D shares is $85.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on D stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Dominion Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on August 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Dominion Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dominion Energy Inc. is set at 4.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for D stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19.

D Stock Performance Analysis:

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.49. With this latest performance, D shares gained by 17.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for D stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.34 for Dominion Energy Inc. [D]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.96, while it was recorded at 78.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dominion Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dominion Energy Inc. [D] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.67 and a Gross Margin at +56.08. Dominion Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Total Capital for D is now 6.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.31. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.11. Additionally, D Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 115.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dominion Energy Inc. [D] managed to generate an average of $71,099 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Dominion Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

D Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dominion Energy Inc. posted 1.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for D. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dominion Energy Inc. go to 4.88%.

Dominion Energy Inc. [D] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $44,907 million, or 70.50% of D stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of D stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 68,851,170, which is approximately 1.741% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,271,901 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.59 billion in D stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.51 billion in D stock with ownership of nearly 6.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dominion Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 714 institutional holders increased their position in Dominion Energy Inc. [NYSE:D] by around 41,433,884 shares. Additionally, 599 investors decreased positions by around 21,063,897 shares, while 211 investors held positions by with 507,822,442 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,320,223 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. D stock had 172 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,740,010 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 3,995,368 shares during the same period.

Previous articleGordon Haskett lifts 3M Company [MMM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleEquitable Holdings Inc. [EQH] Stock trading around $15.33 per share: What’s Next?

