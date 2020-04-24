Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell -71.77% so far this year. What now?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] slipped around -0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.35 at the close of the session, down -4.89%. Bionano Genomics Inc. stock is now -71.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BNGO Stock saw the intraday high of $0.359 and lowest of $0.337 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.70, which means current price is +40.00% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 4174262 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNGO shares is $2.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNGO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

How has BNGO stock performed recently?

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, BNGO shares dropped by -23.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -69.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.26 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6311, while it was recorded at 0.3512 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1407 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Insider trade positions for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]

There are presently around $1 million, or 10.70% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,210,821, which is approximately -15.893% of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 252,776 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93000.0 in BNGO stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $22000.0 in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly 204.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 387,903 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 429,337 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 807,615 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,624,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 344,920 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 199,837 shares during the same period.