Friday, April 24, 2020
Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] Is Currently 0.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

By Edison Baldwin
Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] surged by $0.62 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $70.58 during the day while it closed the day at $69.60. Best Buy Co. Inc. stock has also gained 7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBY stock has declined by -22.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.87% and lost -20.73% year-on date.

The market cap for BBY stock reached $17.82 billion, with 256.10 million shares outstanding and 218.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.95M shares, BBY reached a trading volume of 1677241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBY shares is $79.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Best Buy Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim dropped their target price from $90 to $100. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Best Buy Co. Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on BBY stock. On September 26, 2019, analysts increased their price target for BBY shares from 70 to 75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Best Buy Co. Inc. is set at 4.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for BBY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.76 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

BBY stock trade performance evaluation

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, BBY shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.53 for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 69.26, while it was recorded at 69.31 for the last single week of trading, and 74.36 for the last 200 days.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.67 and a Gross Margin at +22.86. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Total Capital for BBY is now 33.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 26.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.96. Additionally, BBY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 97.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] managed to generate an average of $12,328 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.03.Best Buy Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Best Buy Co. Inc. posted 1.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Best Buy Co. Inc. go to 7.95%.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14,018 million, or 81.50% of BBY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,908,849, which is approximately -2.743% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,594,644 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.49 billion in BBY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.23 billion in BBY stock with ownership of nearly -1.382% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Best Buy Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 297 institutional holders increased their position in Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY] by around 14,813,610 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 15,970,404 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 172,433,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 203,217,050 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBY stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,830,909 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 2,083,350 shares during the same period.

