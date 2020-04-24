B. Riley FBR Downgrade Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BBCP] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.69 during the day while it closed the day at $2.48. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 21.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BBCP stock has declined by -52.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.12% and lost -54.66% year-on date.

The market cap for BBCP stock reached $149.30 million, with 60.20 million shares outstanding and 27.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 115.06K shares, BBCP reached a trading volume of 1648648 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BBCP shares is $3.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BBCP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while DA Davidson analysts kept a Neutral rating on BBCP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for BBCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

BBCP stock trade performance evaluation

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.57. With this latest performance, BBCP shares dropped by -30.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BBCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.73 for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 2.08 for the last single week of trading, and 4.18 for the last 200 days.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.17 and a Gross Margin at +44.32. Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.48.

Return on Total Capital for BBCP is now 5.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.38. Additionally, BBCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 111.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] managed to generate an average of -$23,205 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -975.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BBCP.

Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [BBCP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 52.40% of BBCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BBCP stocks are: ACK ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,141,765, which is approximately -0.465% of the company’s market cap and around 26.19% of the total institutional ownership; OWL CREEK ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 4,529,765 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.2 million in BBCP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.8 million in BBCP stock with ownership of nearly -0.384% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 28 institutional holders increased their position in Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:BBCP] by around 2,833,408 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 2,566,806 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,792,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,193,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BBCP stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,195 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,153,890 shares during the same period.