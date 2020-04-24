Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is -22.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained 0.96% or 0.34 points to close at $35.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2417391 shares. It opened the trading session at $35.59, the shares rose to $36.20 and dropped to $35.47, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADM points out that the company has recorded -11.88% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.58% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.76M shares, ADM reached to a volume of 2417391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADM shares is $47.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADM stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Monness Crespi & Hardt analysts kept a Sell rating on ADM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company is set at 1.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04.

Trading performance analysis for ADM stock

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.22. With this latest performance, ADM shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.19 for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.95, while it was recorded at 35.93 for the last single week of trading, and 40.67 for the last 200 days.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.60 and a Gross Margin at +6.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for ADM is now 5.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 51.42. Additionally, ADM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] managed to generate an average of $36,194 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.53.Archer-Daniels-Midland Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company posted 0.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.6/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company go to -8.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

There are presently around $15,572 million, or 80.90% of ADM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADM stocks are: STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO with ownership of 51,214,613, which is approximately -1.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 44,946,621 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.59 billion in ADM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.36 billion in ADM stock with ownership of nearly 0.584% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 357 institutional holders increased their position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM] by around 25,949,602 shares. Additionally, 329 investors decreased positions by around 20,505,304 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 393,434,532 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,889,438 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADM stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,148,356 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 3,149,465 shares during the same period.