American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $95

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE: AEP] price plunged by -2.33 percent to reach at -$1.98. A sum of 2417176 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. American Electric Power Company Inc. shares reached a high of $85.19 and dropped to a low of $82.86 until finishing in the latest session at $83.02.

The one-year AEP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.31. The average equity rating for AEP stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $102, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 5.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 14.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

AEP Stock Performance Analysis:

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.23. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.97 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 87.96, while it was recorded at 83.96 for the last single week of trading, and 91.79 for the last 200 days.

Insight into American Electric Power Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.52 and a Gross Margin at +25.47. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.37.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.70, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 157.09. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 133.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $110,357 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

AEP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.15%.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31,502 million, or 77.30% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,146,700, which is approximately 1.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,648,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.27 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 5.158% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 532 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NYSE:AEP] by around 22,744,631 shares. Additionally, 502 investors decreased positions by around 19,293,731 shares, while 223 investors held positions by with 328,571,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 370,610,081 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,799,060 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 1,945,374 shares during the same period.