Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] Stock trading around $2399.45 per share: What’s Next?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] traded at a high on 04/23/20, posting a 1.52 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2399.45. The results of the trading session contributed to over 5007005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amazon.com Inc. stands at 3.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1144.61 billion, with 477.03 million shares outstanding and 422.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 5007005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $2433.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price from $2350 to $2800. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2020, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 87.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 115.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 52.86 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has AMZN stock performed recently?

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 23.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.81 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2,015.92, while it was recorded at 2,371.93 for the last single week of trading, and 1,875.88 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.26 and a Gross Margin at +40.99. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.13.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 12.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.94. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 101.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $14,521 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.45.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 7.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.72/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 32.43%.

Insider trade positions for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $665,334 million, or 57.60% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,064,108, which is approximately 0.977% of the company’s market cap and around 11.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,707,477 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.12 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $39.96 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly 1.198% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,758 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 12,198,095 shares. Additionally, 1,068 investors decreased positions by around 15,049,770 shares, while 281 investors held positions by with 254,257,193 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 281,505,058 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 348 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,158,724 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 909,190 shares during the same period.