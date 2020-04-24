Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] Is Currently 10.19 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ: ALTM] gained 10.19% or 0.06 points to close at $0.63 with a heavy trading volume of 2292226 shares. It opened the trading session at $0.60, the shares rose to $0.69 and dropped to $0.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ALTM points out that the company has recorded -74.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -21.15% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 551.29K shares, ALTM reached to a volume of 2292226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALTM shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALTM stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Altus Midstream Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Altus Midstream Company stock. On April 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for ALTM shares from 10 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altus Midstream Company is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALTM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47.

Trading performance analysis for ALTM stock

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.39. With this latest performance, ALTM shares dropped by -32.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALTM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.90 for Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1050, while it was recorded at 0.6020 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1947 for the last 200 days.

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altus Midstream Company [ALTM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.99 and a Gross Margin at +28.32. Altus Midstream Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.22.

Additionally, ALTM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 727.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Altus Midstream Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altus Midstream Company posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALTM.

An analysis of insider ownership at Altus Midstream Company [ALTM]

There are presently around $35 million, or 81.60% of ALTM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALTM stocks are: HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,191,290, which is approximately 125.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; HITE HEDGE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,497,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.74 million in ALTM stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON CAPITAL ADVISORS LP, currently with $3.36 million in ALTM stock with ownership of nearly -46.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altus Midstream Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Altus Midstream Company [NASDAQ:ALTM] by around 12,539,915 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 14,774,774 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 32,854,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,169,262 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALTM stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 528,690 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 4,481,049 shares during the same period.