Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] Stock trading around $0.29 per share: What’s Next?

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ: AXAS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 122.91% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 119.03%. Over the last 12 months, AXAS stock dropped by -79.72%. The average equity rating for AXAS stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $49.21 million, with 169.70 million shares outstanding and 163.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, AXAS stock reached a trading volume of 105045257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXAS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

AXAS Stock Performance Analysis:

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 119.03. With this latest performance, AXAS shares gained by 165.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXAS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.93 for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1586, while it was recorded at 0.1644 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3789 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Abraxas Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.57 and a Gross Margin at +46.64. Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.76.

Return on Total Capital for AXAS is now 21.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 21.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 42.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.12. Additionally, AXAS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.41, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] managed to generate an average of $578,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Abraxas Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

AXAS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Abraxas Petroleum Corporation posted 0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXAS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abraxas Petroleum Corporation go to 2.00%.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 37.30% of AXAS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXAS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,953,812, which is approximately 0.343% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,903,044 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.03 million in AXAS stocks shares; and PORTOLAN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $931000.0 in AXAS stock with ownership of nearly 27.204% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [NASDAQ:AXAS] by around 6,532,135 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 21,526,943 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 33,886,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,946,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXAS stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 556,003 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 15,918,361 shares during the same period.