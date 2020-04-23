YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell -33.73% so far this year. What now?

YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YETI] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $24.14 during the day while it closed the day at $23.05. YETI Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -6.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YETI stock has declined by -32.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -27.72% and lost -33.73% year-on date.

The market cap for YETI stock reached $1.97 billion, with 85.67 million shares outstanding and 75.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.44M shares, YETI reached a trading volume of 1655531 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YETI shares is $30.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YETI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for YETI Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital dropped their target price from $37 to $27. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for YETI Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $39 to $37, while Citigroup kept a Buy rating on YETI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for YETI Holdings Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for YETI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.85. Price to Free Cash Flow for YETI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

YETI stock trade performance evaluation

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.07. With this latest performance, YETI shares gained by 47.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YETI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.77, while it was recorded at 23.91 for the last single week of trading, and 29.87 for the last 200 days.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.82 and a Gross Margin at +51.38. YETI Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.52.

Return on Total Capital for YETI is now 21.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 66.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 284.31. Additionally, YETI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] managed to generate an average of $63,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.57.YETI Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, YETI Holdings Inc. posted 0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 300.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for YETI Holdings Inc. go to 20.00%.

YETI Holdings Inc. [YETI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,251 million, or 96.90% of YETI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YETI stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 9,061,994, which is approximately 31.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,904,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.34 million in YETI stocks shares; and LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC, currently with $78.74 million in YETI stock with ownership of nearly -8.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in YETI Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 143 institutional holders increased their position in YETI Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YETI] by around 14,067,701 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 3,460,007 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 36,607,640 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,135,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YETI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,893,572 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 704,249 shares during the same period.