WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

WW International Inc. [NASDAQ: WW] closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76, while the highest price level was $21.55. The stocks have a year to date performance of -46.56 percent and weekly performance of 7.81 percent. The stock has been moved at -43.68 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 38.82 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.99M shares, WW reached to a volume of 1544149 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WW International Inc. [WW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WW shares is $31.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WW International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $48 to $18. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2020, representing the official price target for WW International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WW International Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for WW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for WW in the course of the last twelve months was 8.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

WW stock trade performance evaluation

WW International Inc. [WW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.81. With this latest performance, WW shares gained by 38.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.54 for WW International Inc. [WW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.58, while it was recorded at 19.89 for the last single week of trading, and 31.71 for the last 200 days.

WW International Inc. [WW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WW International Inc. [WW] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.85 and a Gross Margin at +56.38. WW International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Total Capital for WW is now 29.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.41. Additionally, WW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 165.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 116.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WW International Inc. [WW] managed to generate an average of $7,036 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 48.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.WW International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WW International Inc. [WW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WW International Inc. posted -0.09/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 65.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WW International Inc. go to -6.70%.

WW International Inc. [WW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,200 million, or 87.10% of WW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WW stocks are: ARTAL GROUP S.A. with ownership of 14,818,300, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,406,531 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $112.08 million in WW stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $89.44 million in WW stock with ownership of nearly 0.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in WW International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in WW International Inc. [NASDAQ:WW] by around 12,156,941 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 8,603,825 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 37,143,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,904,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WW stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,974,729 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,530,247 shares during the same period.