why UGI Corporation [UGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

UGI Corporation [NYSE: UGI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.34%. Over the last 12 months, UGI stock dropped by -47.44%. The one-year UGI Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.65. The average equity rating for UGI stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.09 billion, with 217.97 million shares outstanding and 206.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, UGI stock reached a trading volume of 1558150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UGI Corporation [UGI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UGI shares is $41.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for UGI Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for UGI Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $62 to $63, while UBS kept a Buy rating on UGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UGI Corporation is set at 2.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for UGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for UGI in the course of the last twelve months was 34.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

UGI Stock Performance Analysis:

UGI Corporation [UGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.34. With this latest performance, UGI shares gained by 21.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.07% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.66 for UGI Corporation [UGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.76, while it was recorded at 27.34 for the last single week of trading, and 43.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UGI Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UGI Corporation [UGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.89 and a Gross Margin at +39.43. UGI Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.50.

Return on Total Capital for UGI is now 9.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UGI Corporation [UGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 172.90. Additionally, UGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 151.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UGI Corporation [UGI] managed to generate an average of $20,016 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.UGI Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

UGI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UGI Corporation posted 1.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UGI Corporation go to 11.40%.

UGI Corporation [UGI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,598 million, or 83.40% of UGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,722,763, which is approximately 2.645% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,655,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $591.19 million in UGI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $575.51 million in UGI stock with ownership of nearly -2.175% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UGI Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 209 institutional holders increased their position in UGI Corporation [NYSE:UGI] by around 18,676,497 shares. Additionally, 260 investors decreased positions by around 13,274,076 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 136,482,827 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 168,433,400 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UGI stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,606,637 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,371,256 shares during the same period.