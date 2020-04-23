Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Industry

why Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.50

By Annabelle Farmer
0
0

Must read

Companies

For Microsoft Corporation [MSFT], Wells Fargo sees a rise to $205. What next?

Brandon Evans - 0
Microsoft Corporation price plunged by -4.14 percent to reach at -$7.24. A sum of 56203748 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Finance

SilverBow Resources Inc. [SBOW] is -38.89% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
SilverBow Resources Inc. price surged by 59.21 percent to reach at $2.25. A sum of 4861125 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Market

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Is Currently 2.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Viking Therapeutics Inc. gained 2.67% or 0.15 points to close at $5.77 with a heavy trading volume of 1578849 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

Canaccord Genuity Resumed TPI Composites Inc. [TPIC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
TPI Composites Inc. surged by $1.43 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $15.566 during the day while...
Read more

Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE: TUP] loss -2.50% or -0.05 points to close at $1.95 with a heavy trading volume of 1879499 shares. It opened the trading session at $2.06, the shares rose to $2.08 and dropped to $1.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TUP points out that the company has recorded -87.82% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -69.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, TUP reached to a volume of 1879499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TUP shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TUP stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Tupperware Brands Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $24 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on June 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Tupperware Brands Corporation stock. On January 31, 2017, analysts increased their price target for TUP shares from 47 to 54.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tupperware Brands Corporation is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for TUP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for TUP stock

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.72. With this latest performance, TUP shares gained by 27.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TUP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.7286, while it was recorded at 2.0020 for the last single week of trading, and 9.6831 for the last 200 days.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.61 and a Gross Margin at +66.20. Tupperware Brands Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.69.

Return on Total Capital for TUP is now 28.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.31. Additionally, TUP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 140.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 76.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP] managed to generate an average of $1,097 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Tupperware Brands Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tupperware Brands Corporation posted 0.9/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.89/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TUP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tupperware Brands Corporation go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tupperware Brands Corporation [TUP]

There are presently around $81 million, or 82.40% of TUP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TUP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,638,348, which is approximately 4.654% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,170,599 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.34 million in TUP stocks shares; and AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.36 million in TUP stock with ownership of nearly 46.278% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Tupperware Brands Corporation [NYSE:TUP] by around 8,558,427 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 10,502,167 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 21,576,630 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 40,637,224 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TUP stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,240,469 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,082,826 shares during the same period.

Previous articleFloor & Decor Holdings Inc. [FND] Stock trading around $34.55 per share: What’s Next?
Next articleFor Varian Medical Systems Inc. [VAR], Goldman sees a drop to $114. What next?

More articles

Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more
Industry

Wedbush Upgrade GoDaddy Inc. [GDDY]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
GoDaddy Inc. gained 1.27% or 0.82 points to close at $65.23 with a heavy trading volume of 1578573 shares. It opened the trading...
Read more
Industry

TrueCar Inc. [TRUE] Stock trading around $2.33 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
TrueCar Inc. gained 4.02% on the last trading session, reaching $2.33 price per share at the time. TrueCar Inc. represents 106.19 million in...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more
Finance

WW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -1.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Caleb Clifford - 0
WW International Inc. closed the trading session at $20.42 on 04/22/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $19.76,...
Read more
Companies

Wabtec Corporation [WAB] moved up 1.88: Why It’s Important

Brandon Evans - 0
Wabtec Corporation jumped around 0.94 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $51.00 at the close of the session, up 1.88%. Wabtec Corporation...
Read more
Market

why UGI Corporation [UGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $41.50

Annabelle Farmer - 0
UGI Corporation stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.38% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Market

The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is -53.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Misty Lee - 0
The Middleby Corporation price surged by 4.14 percent to reach at $2.04. A sum of 1531459 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Industry

Oil States International Inc. [OIS] Revenue clocked in at $1.02 billion, down -83.94% YTD: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Oil States International Inc. gained 9.62% or 0.23 points to close at $2.62 with a heavy trading volume of 1536530 shares. It opened...
Read more

Popular Category