why Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $111.25

Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ: NDAQ] plunged by -$0.64 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $108.50 during the day while it closed the day at $104.63. Nasdaq Inc. stock has also loss -1.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NDAQ stock has declined by -4.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.59% and lost -2.31% year-on date.

The market cap for NDAQ stock reached $16.90 billion, with 161.49 million shares outstanding and 115.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.21M shares, NDAQ reached a trading volume of 1343650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NDAQ shares is $111.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NDAQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nasdaq Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2020, representing the official price target for Nasdaq Inc. stock. On October 25, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for NDAQ shares from 113 to 107.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nasdaq Inc. is set at 5.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for NDAQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for NDAQ in the course of the last twelve months was 31.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NDAQ stock trade performance evaluation

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.29. With this latest performance, NDAQ shares gained by 43.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NDAQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.81 for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 102.84, while it was recorded at 107.85 for the last single week of trading, and 102.83 for the last 200 days.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.57 and a Gross Margin at +55.02. Nasdaq Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.16.

Return on Total Capital for NDAQ is now 10.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.02. Additionally, NDAQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] managed to generate an average of $177,482 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.Nasdaq Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nasdaq Inc. posted 1.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.2/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NDAQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nasdaq Inc. go to 7.48%.

Nasdaq Inc. [NDAQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $13,436 million, or 79.60% of NDAQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NDAQ stocks are: INVESTOR AB with ownership of 19,394,142, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 13,823,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in NDAQ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.35 billion in NDAQ stock with ownership of nearly 0.261% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nasdaq Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 282 institutional holders increased their position in Nasdaq Inc. [NASDAQ:NDAQ] by around 7,396,571 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 5,132,688 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 115,106,257 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,635,516 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NDAQ stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 746,146 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 258,671 shares during the same period.