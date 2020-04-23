why CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $15.00

CorePoint Lodging Inc. [NYSE: CPLG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.76%. Over the last 12 months, CPLG stock dropped by -74.24%. The one-year CorePoint Lodging Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.0. The average equity rating for CPLG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $188.09 million, with 59.71 million shares outstanding and 55.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 353.94K shares, CPLG stock reached a trading volume of 1244293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPLG shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPLG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for CorePoint Lodging Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $13 to $11. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2019, representing the official price target for CorePoint Lodging Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CorePoint Lodging Inc. is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

CPLG Stock Performance Analysis:

CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.76. With this latest performance, CPLG shares dropped by -3.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.48 for CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.50, while it was recorded at 3.23 for the last single week of trading, and 9.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CorePoint Lodging Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -16.50 and a Gross Margin at -2.96. CorePoint Lodging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.11.

Return on Total Capital for CPLG is now -6.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.27. Additionally, CPLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 92.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.99.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] managed to generate an average of -$7,066,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.

CPLG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CorePoint Lodging Inc. posted -0.47/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CPLG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CorePoint Lodging Inc. go to -12.19%.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. [CPLG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $161 million, or 90.60% of CPLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPLG stocks are: BLACKSTONE GROUP INC with ownership of 17,586,537, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,761,013 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.03 million in CPLG stocks shares; and DONALD SMITH & CO., INC., currently with $15.35 million in CPLG stock with ownership of nearly -2.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in CorePoint Lodging Inc. [NYSE:CPLG] by around 3,304,837 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 1,419,527 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 46,616,059 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,340,423 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPLG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 746,830 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 159,837 shares during the same period.